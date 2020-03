Selling iPhone SE 64GB Space Gray in good condition. Few hairline scratches on the screen and body, barely noticeable. Battery health is 86%, TouchID works and no known faults. Screen however has minor yellowing around the sides (common issue with aging iPhone models), overall in good condition. Comes with box, cable, third-party charger.

Reason for selling: I've upgraded, no longer need this.

Asking price $180, free shipping or arrange for pick up (Auckland).