#268446 20-Mar-2020 08:12
Based off every other country on the planet it's fairly likely our schools will be locked down soon.

 

Based off this (and with 3 school age kids) I'm keen to be prepared. We have a couple of laptops at home, but they are cramped and it's not ideal for longer usage.

 

Before I just head out and buy a couple of exlease pc's (like these https://www.ptlcomputers.co.nz/e_store/commodity/get_by/e_store_sku/SKU-47FAKJOVFEP) and a couple of exlease monitors does anybody have anything they'd like to sell on the cheap? I'm in birkenhead on the north shore and happy to drive a bit.

 

The spec isn't hugely important but I'd like to be able to have them do some light gaming - I'll probably pick up some second hand graphics cars in the $100 sort of range.

  #2441903 20-Mar-2020 08:58
One person supports this post
Can you not plug a keyboard, mouse and screen into the laptop?



  #2441905 20-Mar-2020 09:02
Sure - I will still need 1 extra anyway (3 kids, 2 laptops), and 1 of the two 'spare' laptops is my wifes who I am sure will get frustrated with the kids stealing it.

 

Laptops are also underpowered and don't allow for gaming really at all.

 

One of them can't even run starcraft 2!

 

 

 

Prefer to spend a few hundy and get setup, rather than just have a bad experience all around.

 
 
 
 


  #2441911 20-Mar-2020 09:13
The immediate pressure will be the sudden bulk buying across the country as people rush to fill gaps. It's happening everywhere - its not panic so much as being prepared. I heard on a report earlier in the week that there was a gap of 100k pupils without machines to use at home, and thats just a reality. You dont need a $5000 macbook, just anything with reasonable performance that can run a browser.

 

 

 

Spark is pushing out it's wireless modems under Jump, but once they burn up all their stock, replacement will be in short supply, just because of disruptions to supply.

 

 

 

Good on you for thinking ahead, my only observation is, if you can of course, don't hesitate.




  #2441916 20-Mar-2020 09:29
That's crazy! 100k students without devices. I guess if you do the numbers I have 2 of those.

 

But there will be many many more people in much worse situations

 

 

