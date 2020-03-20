Based off every other country on the planet it's fairly likely our schools will be locked down soon.

Based off this (and with 3 school age kids) I'm keen to be prepared. We have a couple of laptops at home, but they are cramped and it's not ideal for longer usage.

Before I just head out and buy a couple of exlease pc's (like these https://www.ptlcomputers.co.nz/e_store/commodity/get_by/e_store_sku/SKU-47FAKJOVFEP) and a couple of exlease monitors does anybody have anything they'd like to sell on the cheap? I'm in birkenhead on the north shore and happy to drive a bit.

The spec isn't hugely important but I'd like to be able to have them do some light gaming - I'll probably pick up some second hand graphics cars in the $100 sort of range.