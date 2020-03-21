Clearing out the storage room @ Face TV.

One Mac Pro tower, with 3 Cinema Display monitors & Apple keyboard.

I can't remember why we retired this beast, probably because it just got too old to do the video formatting that we used it for.

I've tried firing it up, it gives the start up noise, monitor lights up & that's all. I cannot be bothered going any further with it, the best use for this is to repurpose the case with modern hardware.

IIRC it's a twin Xeon but don't quote me & the 667MHz RAM makes me think otherwise too - that could have been another Mac Pro stuck in a far away & dark corner of the MORT here.

It's not being offered as anything other than a base for a cool restoration project.

When I said clearing out, I meant it. You want the box, you take the monitors too.

The machine was phenomenally expensive when purchased, & did the heavy lifting for Triangle TV (which evolved into Face TV) for several years. So you've possibly watched TV footage that this monster output.

The aluminium box is in superb condition, no scratches or dents & everything clicks & slides like precision machinery. Weight is substantial - pickup from downtown Auckland only.

Price - $100 pick up only.

Today I am working at MOTAT.

That's 6GB of 667 ECC RAM there. How much would that have cost new!!?