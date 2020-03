Anyone have any 4tb drives sitting around they want to get rid of?

They need to have a clean SMART status with 0 reallocated/bad sectors etc, and be drives that can survive 24x7 operation (e.g. not WD Green).

Enterprise drives would be amazing but I'll take what I can get pretty much. Plex server has had 2 drive failures in the last few days and I now have zero redundancy.