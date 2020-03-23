Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB Desktop, Mine is Dying


#268522 23-Mar-2020 20:36
Hi everyone

 

I am after a desktop.

 

I have $100 to spend, was hoping there might someone out there that has something they don't need anymore.

 

 

 

Thanks

  #2444945 23-Mar-2020 21:01
Where in NZ are you?

 

What do you usually want to achieve on the PC?   General Net surfing, backing up a camera/photos?  Email?

 

 

 

Assume you will re-use the monitor / keyboard / mouse?

 

 

 

Theres a few ex lease desktops for sale by reputable firms around different parts of NZ.  

 

What is your current desktop?  Do you know the specs? 



  #2444950 23-Mar-2020 21:07
I have looked around most of the sites but nothing I can afford straight off

 

 

 

it needs to have at least a 2.3 Quad Core or i5 2.3 Dual Core

 

8GB of ram

 

250GB hard disk

 

PCI-E soughts

 

 

 

Its going to be used as a workstation, ranging from Office work through to 3D modeling

 
 
 
 


  #2444981 23-Mar-2020 21:57
WinNZ90:

 

Its going to be used as a workstation, ranging from Office work through to 3D modeling

 

 

$100 for a basic office PC, sure, that's doable.. .. But 3D modelling is going to be slow and painful if it's even viable on anything that cheap.

 

 




