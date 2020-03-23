Hi everyone
I am after a desktop.
I have $100 to spend, was hoping there might someone out there that has something they don't need anymore.
Thanks
Where in NZ are you?
What do you usually want to achieve on the PC? General Net surfing, backing up a camera/photos? Email?
Assume you will re-use the monitor / keyboard / mouse?
Theres a few ex lease desktops for sale by reputable firms around different parts of NZ.
What is your current desktop? Do you know the specs?
I have looked around most of the sites but nothing I can afford straight off
it needs to have at least a 2.3 Quad Core or i5 2.3 Dual Core
8GB of ram
250GB hard disk
PCI-E soughts
Its going to be used as a workstation, ranging from Office work through to 3D modeling
WinNZ90:
$100 for a basic office PC, sure, that's doable.. .. But 3D modelling is going to be slow and painful if it's even viable on anything that cheap.
Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.