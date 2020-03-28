Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1171 posts

Uber Geek


#268605 28-Mar-2020 09:49
Since PBTech won’t sell to me (I am not an essential business, although I work for one), I thought I’d put it out here.

Does anyone have a recommended supplier on AliExpress?

9286 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2448612 28-Mar-2020 09:54
get your employer to buy it for you/on your behalf

93 posts

Master Geek


  #2448623 28-Mar-2020 10:09
I could probably order for you if needed and get it couriered to you.
LMK.
B

