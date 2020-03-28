Backblaze: Cloud backup plans
[WTD] 20m Cat6 cable with connectors
Kiwifruta
1171
posts
Uber Geek
#
268605
28-Mar-2020 09:49
Since PBTech won’t sell to me (I am not an essential business, although I work for one), I thought I’d put it out here.
Does anyone have a recommended supplier on AliExpress?
Jase2985
9286
posts
Uber Geek
Lifetime subscriber
#2448612
28-Mar-2020 09:54
get your employer to buy it for you/on your behalf
fritzman
93
posts
Master Geek
#2448623
28-Mar-2020 10:09
I could probably order for you if needed and get it couriered to you.
LMK.
B
