2 x Philips 190s monitors. Also included are the power cables, two dvi cables and DVI to mini display port adaptors. I previously used these with a surface dock. Just upgraded to a single curved ultra-widescreen monitor. Google for the specs of the displays. I find this aspect ratio better for work in general and using with a surface pro than the widescreen format.

Looking to recover costs as these weren't free work giveaways sadly. The monitors were $25 each at the ecoshop and the adaptors were $25 each at PB tech. Looking for $100.

I don't want to ship but I assume if anyone is interested they can do a pick up for essential home office supplies. I can leave them on the doorstep, the buyer can do a contactless pick up and we can elbow bump through the window.

I am based in Rolleston (just south of Christchurch). Hopefully they are useful for someone. Looking to reduce clutter in mu survival bunker!