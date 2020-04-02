Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
530 posts

Ultimate Geek


#269690 2-Apr-2020 14:51
2 x Philips 190s monitors.  Also included are the power cables, two dvi cables and DVI to mini display port adaptors.  I previously used these with a surface dock.  Just upgraded to a single curved ultra-widescreen monitor.  Google for the specs of the displays.  I find this aspect ratio better for work in general and using with a surface pro than the widescreen format.

 

Looking to recover costs as these weren't free work giveaways sadly.  The monitors were $25 each at the ecoshop and the adaptors were $25 each at PB tech.  Looking for $100.

 

I don't want to ship but I assume if anyone is interested they can do a pick up for essential home office supplies.  I can leave them on the doorstep, the buyer can do a contactless pick up and we can elbow bump through the window.

 

I am based in Rolleston (just south of Christchurch).  Hopefully they are useful for someone.  Looking to reduce clutter in mu survival bunker!

 

 

 

 

530 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2453039 2-Apr-2020 14:54
https://photos.app.goo.gl/CcFqRmNMboGAXjhf8

