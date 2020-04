Hi

I have a grandson 14yrs who is looking for a desktop computer to use as a workstation and for casual gaming. Both he and I are unsure of the specs required especially for gaming. He will also need a monitor/s, keyboard, mouse etc although these could be purchased separately. He lives in New Plymouth and I live in Foxton.

If anyone has something that would suit at a reasonable price ( he has been working after school and saving) please let me know.

Thanks