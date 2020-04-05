Cleaning out a lot of my stuff I have had sitting around not doing anything I have a 17" late 2011 Macbook pro which I no longer want or need.

I have removed and reflowed the gpu on this and it is working perfectly. I did have it running Catalina but have taken the ssd out of it and put a 320gb hdd in it for sale.

At this stage I am open to expression's of interest because I have no idea what it would be worth. Yes I know the market dictates the price of something but I do not want to get ripped off either.

No dig dings or big scratches and case is in good shape considering its age.

Would it be worth $300 - $400 ??

I just don't know so would like some guidance if possible.