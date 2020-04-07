Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Cosmic Black

Comes with original box, all unused accessories and purchase receipt direct from Samsung NZ. Pre-ordered in February from Samsung NZ and it shipped on 2nd March 2020.

As new condition except for a few marks from daily usage on the factory fitted screen protector. Body and screen underneath are as new.

Back has been protected with a dbrand hyperblack titanium skin which can be removed easily if you don't want it. Have left it on for now to protect the back from scratches.

Dual SIM etc. You know about the phone :)

Only selling as I actually want to downgrade to the S20+ or maybe even the S20. Love big phones but this is a bit of a beast for one hand use.

Pickup in Auckland or can post within NZ

$1750 ono. PM me and I'll be in touch. Pickup or postage to be arranged after the lockdown period. Photos to come.