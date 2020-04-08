I am about to put an order in to Kogan (still shipping during the lock down) but wanted to check if people had unused gear first.

I was standing in Noel Lemmings on the last day of the before time wondering what to panic buy and I ended up with a Hue bulb. It's not the Bluetooth model so sadly it doesn't do anything interesting.

I am looking to buy a couple of google home minis and some smart bulbs, either hue or another cheaper brand. If anyone has gear they want to offload let me know. Also looking for advice on building a system around zigby vs just running a separate wifi network for the smart home stuff.