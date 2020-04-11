Hi all,

Since i have had lots of time to clean out the house, i have a few items i need to get sell. PM me if interested:

FritzBox 7490 - sold

This is a SNAP issued model (Red top) has all the cable and box (you would think it was new) - $100

Fritzbox 7560 - sold

This is a 2Degress Branded model. has all cables (used but in very good condition - $80

Netgear Poweline 2000 (PLP2000-100AUS) - sold

In the box, only used for a few months - $150

Google WiFi 3 Pack - sold

In the box, very good condition, has all the cables and receipt - $400

Huawei F688 DECT Digital Cordless Phone

These are the ones Vodafone for the home phone wireless plans - $50

Streamsmart Pro Kodi Box with Remote

In the box, works very well. good for these lockdown times to stream most movies etc - $100

PM me for more info.