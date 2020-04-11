Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: 2x Fritzbox 1x Google Wifi (3 Pack) 1x Netgear Powerline 2000 Plus more


160 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#269853 11-Apr-2020 15:42
Hi all,

 

Since i have had lots of time to clean out the house, i have a few items i need to get sell. PM me if interested:

 

FritzBox 7490 - sold

 

This is a SNAP issued model (Red top) has all the cable and box (you would think it was new) - $100

 

Fritzbox 7560 - sold

 

This is a 2Degress Branded model. has all cables (used but in very good condition - $80

 

Netgear Poweline 2000 (PLP2000-100AUS) - sold

 

In the box, only used for a few months - $150

 

Google WiFi 3 Pack - sold

 

In the box, very good condition, has all the cables and receipt - $400 

 

Huawei F688 DECT Digital Cordless Phone

 

These are the ones Vodafone for the home phone wireless plans - $50

 

Streamsmart Pro Kodi Box with Remote

 

In the box, works very well. good for these lockdown times to stream most movies etc - $100

 

 

 

PM me for more info.

 

 

 

 

928 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2459420 11-Apr-2020 15:48
I'll take the 7490.



160 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2459448 11-Apr-2020 16:40
All sold pending payment except the Smart Stream & Huawei Phone!

