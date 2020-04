I am after expressions of interest if there are any on my Surface pro 4. It's in perfect condition no scratches and has genuine keyboard that goes with it. Has original box for unit and for the keyboard, sorry no pen lost it somewhere along the line.

Cat did have a chew at charger cable but self repaired and works just fine.

Spec's are as below and I am looking for offers around the $900 mark. Reason for selling is I want to help fund a decent Nvidia graphics card.