Hey GZers!

I've got an unused Raspberry Pi 4 here. It needs a good home.

Since we're all in isolation, and I can't get this out until after the alert level drops, here's how this is going to work.

It's Easter! It's a time for family, a time for fun, and play. I want you to develop a console application that can be used by kids and older kids alike. Be creative, and show me what you can do, whether it be animation, or ascii cinema like. Bonus points if you have kids and write the application with them (and show us you coding together)!

T&Cs:

- You must publish the source code for all to see

- No PMing me. If you do, you will be disqualified

- If you've won something from me in the past, you may participate

- Your Geekzone account must be at least 6 months old

- You must have posted here at least 100 times since joining

- No cheating. This means no going to GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, or the like, and copying someone's code and republishing as your own

- The app must be cross platform. I want to be able to run it on Linux, Mac, and Windows.

- This competition will close one week after we're in level 3.

- Don't be a dick. Follow the Forum User Guidelines, and most of all...

- Have fun!