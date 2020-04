Hi everyone

I have this laptop, it is just sitting there completely used, I had the motherboard replaced in it a month ago but while it was gone for repair I replace it with a cheap desktop, I got it just before xmas

Intel Atom x5-Z8350 1.44GHz

2 GB Ram

32GB SSD

Intel Graphic's 400

10.1 inch display

Windows Home 64bit

I have a copy of the drivers to go with it.

Looking $80 or near offer, shipping included