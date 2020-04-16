Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#269944 16-Apr-2020 15:59
1x GWN7000 - $150

 

2x GWN7610 - $100 ea

 

 

 

Would prefer to sell as a bundle, but will split if needed.

 

 

 

All in excellent working order, and updated to the latest compatible firmware, so you can use the GWN7000 as the controller.

 

Yes, there is still the firmware bug that limits the GWN7000 to a maximum of about 300 Mbps download, so this isn't great on a gigabit connection, but would be perfectly fine on slower connections.

 

Selling as I changed to a Uibquiti setup for work reasons.

 

 

 

Prefer pickup from Hillcrest, Auckland, but will ship at cost if needed, although that might take a while!

  #2463580 16-Apr-2020 16:08
FYI: I upgraded my GWN700 to the beta firmware, 1.0.9.5 and I beleive that bug may be fixed.  I was able to get ~800+Mbps my Gigabit connection.



  #2463585 16-Apr-2020 16:12
Good to know! I hadn't tried it before I took them out of service.

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2463594 16-Apr-2020 16:29
rp1790:

 

FYI: I upgraded my GWN700 to the beta firmware, 1.0.9.5 and I beleive that bug may be fixed.  I was able to get ~800+Mbps my Gigabit connection.

 

 

Interesting - I looked at the firmware page a day or so back, and I didn't notice anything in the release notes for the beta about this issue being fixed for PPPoE. I certainly hope it is the case though!

