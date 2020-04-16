1x GWN7000 - $150

2x GWN7610 - $100 ea

Would prefer to sell as a bundle, but will split if needed.

All in excellent working order, and updated to the latest compatible firmware, so you can use the GWN7000 as the controller.

Yes, there is still the firmware bug that limits the GWN7000 to a maximum of about 300 Mbps download, so this isn't great on a gigabit connection, but would be perfectly fine on slower connections.

Selling as I changed to a Uibquiti setup for work reasons.

Prefer pickup from Hillcrest, Auckland, but will ship at cost if needed, although that might take a while!