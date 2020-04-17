I'm keen on purchasing a Nest Hub Max (the one with the 10" screen), as the 7" screen on the Home Hub we've got in the kitchen is a way too small for seeing video from my seat at the breakfast bar!

Unsurprisingly, NL's has categorised this as a non-essential product so don't have it for sale at the moment, so happy to look s/h. Does anyone have one of these they're willing to sell? (I'd also be happy to swap with additional cash if anyone wants to down-size to a Home Hub.) Please PM me if you do. Thanks!