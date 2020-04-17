Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Z-Wave USB Stick


7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#269977 17-Apr-2020 19:12
Ahoy ya'll,

 

My Vera Lite G, after years of service, has died. Unfortunately for me, half my house is now controlled by Z-Wave in someway so I'm desperately looking for a Z-Wave USB stick or a replacement Vera unit. 

 

Cheers

4766 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2464437 17-Apr-2020 19:54
See if active automation are trading. If not they might be at level 3




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

