Had a bit of a sort out and have a bunch of stuff to get rid of. PM me if prices are not reasonable.

iPhone 7 128gb, owned since new, just upgraded to 11 Pro.

NZ$500

Kindle keyboard 3G (D00901). Including used case. Upgraded to paperwhite

NZ$50

ODroid C2 including 32gb EMMC and PSU in blue plastic case

NZ$80

Belkin Bluetooth Comfort Mouse

NZ$20

2x Leviton CAT5e voice and data expansion board - 6 port - (boxed unused) - 47603-C5

NZ$40

twelve south SurfacePad for iPad Mini, new boxed

NZ$15

twelve south SurfacePad for iPad Air, new boxed

NZ$15

Mikrotik CRS109-8G-1S-2HnD-IN including PSU

NZ$75

Mikrotik CRS125-24G-1S-2HnD-IN including PSU

NZ$100

Mikrotik RB951G-2HnD including PSU and extra RF Elements enclosure

NZ$50

Microsoft Wireless Laser Mouse 8000 including charging base and USB dongle

NZ$20

Sonoff POW - boxed unused

NZ$10

Sonoff TH16 including AM2301 sensor - boxed unused

NZ$10

Digitech Hobbyist Multimeter in packaging lightly used.

NZ$10

Lifeproof nuud for iPhone 5/5S brand new boxed unused

NZ$35

Lifeproof running strap

NZ$10

Pioneer car stereo DVD bypass widget

NZ$20

Tusita USB C extension cable

NZ$15

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 1000

NZ$15

AAP Elite S RS232 interface for alarm control panel

NZ$30

Huawei E5832 3G mobile hotspot (tested with 2Degrees)

NZ$30

Can take more photos or add more info if people request. Here is a photo:

Will ship or collect in Christchurch when the level allows it.