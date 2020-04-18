Had a bit of a sort out and have a bunch of stuff to get rid of. PM me if prices are not reasonable.

 

 

 

 

iPhone 7 128gb, owned since new, just upgraded to 11 Pro.

 

NZ$500

 

 

 

Kindle keyboard 3G (D00901). Including used case. Upgraded to paperwhite

 

NZ$50

 

 

 

ODroid C2 including 32gb EMMC and PSU in blue plastic case

 

NZ$80

 

 

 

Belkin Bluetooth Comfort Mouse

 

NZ$20

 

 

 

2x Leviton CAT5e voice and data expansion board - 6 port - (boxed unused) - 47603-C5

 

NZ$40

 

 

 

twelve south SurfacePad for iPad Mini, new boxed

 

NZ$15

 

 

 

twelve south SurfacePad for iPad Air, new boxed

 

NZ$15

 

 

 

Mikrotik CRS109-8G-1S-2HnD-IN including PSU

 

NZ$75

 

 

 

Mikrotik CRS125-24G-1S-2HnD-IN including PSU

 

NZ$100

 

 

 

Mikrotik RB951G-2HnD including PSU and extra RF Elements enclosure

 

NZ$50

 

 

 

Microsoft Wireless Laser Mouse 8000 including charging base and USB dongle

 

NZ$20

 

 

 

Sonoff POW - boxed unused

 

NZ$10

 

 

 

Sonoff TH16 including AM2301 sensor - boxed unused

 

NZ$10

 

 

 

Digitech Hobbyist Multimeter in packaging lightly used.

 

NZ$10

 

 

 

Lifeproof nuud for iPhone 5/5S brand new boxed unused

 

NZ$35

 

 

 

Lifeproof running strap

 

NZ$10

 

 

 

Pioneer car stereo DVD bypass widget

 

NZ$20

 

 

 

Tusita USB C extension cable

 

NZ$15

 

 

 

Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 1000

 

NZ$15

 

 

 

AAP Elite S RS232 interface for alarm control panel

 

NZ$30

 

 

 

Huawei E5832 3G mobile hotspot (tested with 2Degrees)

 

NZ$30

 

 

 

 

Can take more photos or add more info if people request. Here is a photo: 

 

Will ship or collect in Christchurch when the level allows it.