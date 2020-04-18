Had a bit of a sort out and have a bunch of stuff to get rid of. PM me if prices are not reasonable.
iPhone 7 128gb, owned since new, just upgraded to 11 Pro.
NZ$500
Kindle keyboard 3G (D00901). Including used case. Upgraded to paperwhite
NZ$50
ODroid C2 including 32gb EMMC and PSU in blue plastic case
NZ$80
Belkin Bluetooth Comfort Mouse
NZ$20
2x Leviton CAT5e voice and data expansion board - 6 port - (boxed unused) - 47603-C5
NZ$40
twelve south SurfacePad for iPad Mini, new boxed
NZ$15
twelve south SurfacePad for iPad Air, new boxed
NZ$15
Mikrotik CRS109-8G-1S-2HnD-IN including PSU
NZ$75
Mikrotik CRS125-24G-1S-2HnD-IN including PSU
NZ$100
Mikrotik RB951G-2HnD including PSU and extra RF Elements enclosure
NZ$50
Microsoft Wireless Laser Mouse 8000 including charging base and USB dongle
NZ$20
Sonoff POW - boxed unused
NZ$10
Sonoff TH16 including AM2301 sensor - boxed unused
NZ$10
Digitech Hobbyist Multimeter in packaging lightly used.
NZ$10
Lifeproof nuud for iPhone 5/5S brand new boxed unused
NZ$35
Lifeproof running strap
NZ$10
Pioneer car stereo DVD bypass widget
NZ$20
Tusita USB C extension cable
NZ$15
Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 1000
NZ$15
AAP Elite S RS232 interface for alarm control panel
NZ$30
Huawei E5832 3G mobile hotspot (tested with 2Degrees)
NZ$30
Can take more photos or add more info if people request. Here is a photo:
Will ship or collect in Christchurch when the level allows it.