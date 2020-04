Looking for a smaller case that will house:

Gigabyte GA-A320M-S2H motherboard

Evga GeForce GTX 1060

G-Skill 16gb Ram

Couple of Arctic 120mm and 140mm fans

Standard CoolerMaster 550w psu

Currently in a Deepcool Matrexx 55 mid tower case.

Keen on this Fractal case, but a bit out of my price range.

Ideally looking for something under $80 + there's nothing decent on TradeMe at the moment.

Alternatively, I'm all ears on recommended Matx cases with good airflow at a low price.