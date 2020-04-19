Hi.
Looking for a cheap fully functioning Kindle for my Son. I'm in Auckland.
Shout out if you have one available for delivery after lockdown level 3 starts.
Cheers
Hi. I have a Gen 2 that I am sure I will be able to find in the house which we do not use any longer. It still works and in excellent condition but it will not come with a charger. It uses micro USB cable to charge so you likely have plenty of those or I can throw the cable in minus the power adapter in the courier. Free of cost for device. Just pay for shipping whatever that might be to Auckland when it goes Level 3.