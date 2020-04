As per the title - I have a smallish server cabinet for sale... had my NAS, switch, edge router etc in it but now I have an inbuilt cupboard solution. Has 4 keys but one is a bit bent from the kids trying to break into it.

Approx 60w 60h 45d

Pickup is from Pukete Hamilton - can leave it in the driveway for 'contactless' pickup assuming we go level 3 this week.

Pics here

https://imgur.com/a/V0c5K84

$100?