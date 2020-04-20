Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Offers and Wanted EOI/Price advice - Galaxy S10


#270036 20-Apr-2020 14:54
Hi all - I'm going back to iOS so am selling my S10.

 

Any suggestions on what I can expect price-wise? I actually want to shift it and looking at TM shows a few bung ones and re-sellers who seem to be of the opinion that they're worth $800+ (for used ones?) which would be fine, but, really?... I could do a $1 reserve auction but I don't want to give it away - it's in great condition (bought from Spark) and has had a DBrand skin on it since new.

 

Also, if you're interested in buying it get in touch with realistic offers. I'm in Lower Hutt but can post (Courier) under current conditions.

 

 

 

Cheers.

  #2466351 20-Apr-2020 15:48
I find a Trademe expired listings search an excellent guide.  I don't care what inflated prices prople are tying to get....  I care about what prices things have actually sold for in the last 45 (?) days.

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/Browse/SearchResults.aspx?sort_order=bids_asc&from=advanced&advanced=true&searchstring=S10&current=0&cid=9832&rptpath=344-422-&searchregion=100

 

I sort by 'most bids' to get the sold stuff at the top, though its not in price order.




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

