WTB: Good Nvidia video card


#270080 22-Apr-2020 13:52
Needs to be a reasonable upgrade from a 1070ti so probably looking at a 1080ti or 2070super. Anyone silly enough to be upgrading from one of those by any chance? :-)

 

Cheers - N

 

 




'That VDSL Cat'
  #2467865 22-Apr-2020 13:58
www.pbtech.co.nz ?...




  #2467871 22-Apr-2020 14:01
hio77:

 

www.pbtech.co.nz ?...

 

 

Their stock of secondhand 1080ti's is a little low at the moment... I don't really need RTX for what I want.... but outstanding performance on previous generation games (racing sims mainly with a triple screen) and huge amount of memory for Davinci Resolve (There is a benefit to 11G over 6 or 8G) are what I am after...

 

If I was to buy new a 2070 super is the easy choice, but a 1080ti with 11GB might be better for me, and should be cheaper.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




Mad Scientist
  #2467885 22-Apr-2020 14:14
how much is a used 1080ti worth?




  #2467894 22-Apr-2020 14:32
Does that mean you want to sell your 1070?😀

