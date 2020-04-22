Their stock of secondhand 1080ti's is a little low at the moment... I don't really need RTX for what I want.... but outstanding performance on previous generation games (racing sims mainly with a triple screen) and huge amount of memory for Davinci Resolve (There is a benefit to 11G over 6 or 8G) are what I am after...

If I was to buy new a 2070 super is the easy choice, but a 1080ti with 11GB might be better for me, and should be cheaper.

Cheers - N