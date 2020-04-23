Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Phillips Hue hub and bulbs


#270092 23-Apr-2020 08:18
I have one (non bluetooth) bulb and no hub so it's not very smart at the moment.  Looking for any E27 bulbs or hubs that anyone wants to turn into $$$.

  #2468320 23-Apr-2020 09:02
I've got an unused hub that i'll need to dig out which i could part with but won't be able to look for it until this weekend.

 

Whereabouts are you? I could send it over if you cover the postage costs - after the lock down is over that is.



  #2468324 23-Apr-2020 09:07
edwinprakash:

 

I've got an unused hub that i'll need to dig out which i could part with but won't be able to look for it until this weekend.

 

Whereabouts are you? I could send it over if you cover the postage costs - after the lock down is over that is.

 

 

 

 

Thats appreciated, I am Rolleston (just outside Christchurch) based.

 
 
 
 


  #2468336 23-Apr-2020 09:11
no worries, please message me on Monday if you don't hear from me before then as I'm quite busy at work and am likely to forget ;)

