I have one (non bluetooth) bulb and no hub so it's not very smart at the moment. Looking for any E27 bulbs or hubs that anyone wants to turn into $$$.
I've got an unused hub that i'll need to dig out which i could part with but won't be able to look for it until this weekend.
Whereabouts are you? I could send it over if you cover the postage costs - after the lock down is over that is.
edwinprakash:
Thats appreciated, I am Rolleston (just outside Christchurch) based.
no worries, please message me on Monday if you don't hear from me before then as I'm quite busy at work and am likely to forget ;)