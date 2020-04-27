Dell Poweredge R220 1U server. Location is Palmerston North. Looking for $450.

Server is in good condition. Please note the network card and hard drive pictured are not included. Could probably include the quad port Intel NIC for another $20. No bezel. I have the inner rails (that mount on the server) but not the part that mounts on the rack, they're model A6.

All firmware has been updated to the latest version. This is a very quiet server that doesn't use much power, great for a home lab. It's also not as deep as many other servers.

CPU: Xeon E3-1220 v3 3.1GHz

RAM: 32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR3 1333 ECC UDIMM

iDRAC7 Enterprise with dedicated ethernet port

2 x 1 GB ethernet ports

250W power supply