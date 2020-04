Hi all,

First time poster on this forum (please be nice).

I am looking to purchase an eGPU and/or an AMD card that has good compatibility with macOS Catalina. For use on a Macbook Pro 16" and a Macbook Pro 13" (2018).

I've previously owned an eGPU a couple of months ago (Razer Core X Chroma) paired with an RX580 but sold it off because of non-use. Now I am looking to get one again for good.

If you are selling something similar and are in the Auckland region, please send me a message.

Thanks.