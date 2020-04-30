Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270247 30-Apr-2020 12:49
looking for a gaming pc i don't need a screen or keyboard or mouse

wanting to swap for $355 to mightyape i will buy a $355 giftcard using the money on my account and email it to you

must be able to drop the pc im located in weymout auckland

  #2474055 30-Apr-2020 13:17
I'm not sure what you think a gaming PC is, but you're not going to get a gaming PC for $355.
You'll get something capable of running MS Office and emulators, but nothing with a discrete GPU. Best of luck, though?




  #2474064 30-Apr-2020 13:39
i do have $450 on my paypal so i could save up i wanted to build a new pc but cant find any sites other then mightyape that sell pc parts that take paypal payments anybody know of any?

ive been doing online surveys on lots of website that is how i get mightape giftcards and paypal money 

that is how i built my computer im using right now 2x 8gb ddr4 2666 ryzen 5 2400g im using the vega 11 graphics 240gb ssd and 2tb hdd 

i was hoping to get something better then this i know it was a long shot

i know i could just upgrade this pc with a gpu but i was thinking of give this pc to my nephew as a birthday and Christmas present

 
 
 
 


  #2474082 30-Apr-2020 13:57
Honestly your budget isn't going to get you anything better than the PC you have right now - you just need to put a graphics card in there for a pretty big improvement.
If you want to get your nephew something, given the budget you have, you'll need to look at a ex-lease system from PB Tech and add a cheap graphics card to it, like an RX 550 or a GTX 1050.




