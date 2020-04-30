toejam316: I'm not sure what you think a gaming PC is, but you're not going to get a gaming PC for $355.

You'll get something capable of running MS Office and emulators, but nothing with a discrete GPU. Best of luck, though?

i do have $450 on my paypal so i could save up i wanted to build a new pc but cant find any sites other then mightyape that sell pc parts that take paypal payments anybody know of any?



ive been doing online surveys on lots of website that is how i get mightape giftcards and paypal money



that is how i built my computer im using right now 2x 8gb ddr4 2666 ryzen 5 2400g im using the vega 11 graphics 240gb ssd and 2tb hdd



i was hoping to get something better then this i know it was a long shot



i know i could just upgrade this pc with a gpu but i was thinking of give this pc to my nephew as a birthday and Christmas present