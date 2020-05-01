Hi team,

I'm looking at upgrading one of my Mac Pro's to Catalina, and the issue is that Mac OS requires a graphics card with metal support. My NVIDIA 980 has been a treat however, the driver support for NVIDIA cards stop at Mojave.. so I'm in this weird spot where I now need to procure a new AMD graphics card that will be natively supported on both Mojave and Catalina.

Long story short, is anyone looking to part with their RX 550 / 560 / 570 / 580?

If so, fire through some details and what you're looking for via private message.

Thanks!