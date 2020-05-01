Hey guys, a few PS4 games I'm finished with. Would love to trade for other games. All are in excellent condition with clean discs.

God Of War (Brand new copy - disc never used as I purchased it digitally)

Uncharted 4

Far Cry 5

Wolfenstein 2 (has 2 EB Games 'Preowned' stickers on it)

Dishonored 2

Interested in trades for:

Hitman 2

Far Cry New Dawn

Control

Doom

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Last Of Us

...or W.H.Y. Make an offer. If you just want to buy them I'd say $20 each posted? maybe $15 for Uncharted 4.