Hey guys, a few PS4 games I'm finished with. Would love to trade for other games. All are in excellent condition with clean discs.

 

  • God Of War (Brand new copy - disc never used as I purchased it digitally)
  • Uncharted 4
  • Far Cry 5  
  • Wolfenstein 2 (has 2 EB Games 'Preowned' stickers on it)
  • Dishonored 2 

Interested in trades for:

 

  • Hitman 2
  • Far Cry New Dawn
  • Control
  • Doom
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • The Last Of Us

...or W.H.Y. Make an offer. If you just want to buy them I'd say $20 each posted? maybe $15 for Uncharted 4.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 