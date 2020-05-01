Hey guys, a few PS4 games I'm finished with. Would love to trade for other games. All are in excellent condition with clean discs.
- God Of War (Brand new copy - disc never used as I purchased it digitally)
- Uncharted 4
- Far Cry 5
- Wolfenstein 2 (has 2 EB Games 'Preowned' stickers on it)
- Dishonored 2
Interested in trades for:
- Hitman 2
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Control
- Doom
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Last Of Us
...or W.H.Y. Make an offer. If you just want to buy them I'd say $20 each posted? maybe $15 for Uncharted 4.