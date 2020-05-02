Hi all,
I am looking for a used:
- RX 570
- RX 580
- 5700 XT
... or any modern AMD card that has good compatibility with macOS Catalina.
I intend to use it in inside a eGPU (Razer Core X Chroma), so size isn't really an issue.
Looking to get one from PB Tech if I don't get offers by tomorrow mid-day.
I prefer pick-ups in Auckland. Warranty (vendor or personal) is also preferred.
Was already in the middle of a deal with a member here, but he hasn't responded yet in the past 24 hours, so I'm guessing that's called off.
Thanks and have a lovely weekend.