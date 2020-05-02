Currently selling my Drobo 5D3. It was a replacement unit from the United States.

Have moved storage systems to Synology, so I no longer need this. It hasn't seen much action anyway. I back up everything on my NAS.

This is perfect for photographers and content creators or for those looking to get more bandwidth out of their systems using a Thunderbolt 3 / TB3 connection. Transfers 4K files with ease.

Supports USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 connections.

Comes with 5 hard drive bays where you can chuck in mixed drives: 8TB, 10TB, 6TB, 4TB, 2TB, etc. BeyondRAID takes care of everything for you, whether it be Seagate or Western Digital WD drives you are using.

Comes with DroboCare up until July of this year. Can be extended to 3 more years. DroboCare means that if something goes wrong with the this unit, Drobo will replace it and pay for shipping both ways, giving you peace of mind, according to a support person I talked with.

Offers welcome.