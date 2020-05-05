Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
40 posts

Geek


#270345 5-May-2020 13:47
I’m looking to sell a MacBook Air 2015 which is no longer required for use.

Is in perfect condition like new, has a new battery to be put into it which will be included for the buyer when sold.

It’s the 128gb, 8gb ram, i5 model.

Looking for $700 or near offer

3274 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2477020 5-May-2020 14:05
I'm guessing it's not a genuine Apple battery?



40 posts

Geek


  #2477022 5-May-2020 14:16
CYaBro:

I'm guessing it's not a genuine Apple battery?



Yeah it’s a genuine apple battery :)

 
 
 
 




40 posts

Geek


  #2477025 5-May-2020 14:24
Here are the current battery stats for the battery installed, so no need for the new battery yet. As this still lasts a long time on battery power. 

223 posts

Master Geek


  #2477028 5-May-2020 14:36
Can we have the serial # and some shots of 'About This Mac' + 'System Report, Hardware Overview' + 'System Report, Power' please etc... just struggling to work out what model it is exactly, cheers.

 

 




 

 



40 posts

Geek


  #2477033 5-May-2020 14:44
harlansmart:

 

Can we have the serial # and some shots of 'About This Mac' + 'System Report, Hardware Overview' + 'System Report, Power' please etc... just struggling to work out what model it is exactly, cheers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Images as requested.

 



 

 

223 posts

Master Geek


  #2477038 5-May-2020 14:51
Cheers, 

 

Serial number: CPWS56DPH3QD
Nice Name: MacBook Air 13 inch Core i5 (Early 2016)
Machine Model: MacBookAir7,2
Family name: A1466
Group1: MacBook
Group2: Air
Generation:
EMC number: 2925
CPU speed: 1.6GHz
Screen size: 13.3 inch
Screen resolution: 1440x900 pixels
Colour: Aluminium
Production year : 2016
Production week : 31 (August)
Model introduced: 2015
Capacity: 128GB
Motherboard number: Please tell us the motherboard number of this MacBook of you know it.
Memory - flavour: Soldered
Memory - maximum total: 8MB




 

 

