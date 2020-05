I have a couple of ADSL2+ Modem Routers that I can offer to anybody interested in them.

You can have them for free. Assuming level 2 lockdown allows it, pick-up will be from Glendene, Auckland. I can post it, but you'll need to pay for shipping.

I have:

1 x Dynalink RTA1335 https://support.netcommwireless.com/legacy-products/RTA1335

1 x TP-Link TD-W8960 https://www.tp-link.com/au/home-networking/dsl-modem-router/td-w8960n/

Please PM me if you are interested.

Cheers