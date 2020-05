This is a bit of a random request. Looking for a beginners electric keyboard/piano in Auckland.

The only requirement is that is has to be able to play chords. This is for a beginner to learn to play piano.

There are quite a few cheap unknown brand ones on Trademe and FB, but according to reviews those can't even play chords.

Quite a limited budget, but maybe someone has something out there.

Happy to do contact-less pick up in and around Auckland.