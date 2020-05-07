Got a couple of devices to get rid of...

iPad Air 3 - 256GB - Space Grey - WiFi + 4G. In good condition. Serial F9FYF00LLMX0

$900 - Could be keen on a swap + cash for an older basic iPad I can use as a Homekit hub.

iPhone 6s - 32GB - Rose Gold - In good physical condition.... but battery life seems poor. I purchased second hand as a backup so I don't know the history but the battery health shows 99% however it doesn't seem to last so I think it may have a poor quality 3rd party battery in it. Serial F1DS22KJHFLV

$200

Note 10 - 256GB - Aura Glow - Spark Edition. Purchased from Talk is Cheap to tide me over until my new iPhone finally gets delivered by CourierPost.... hopefully next week.

$800

Pickup Hamilton or free courier... so long as you don't mind waiting :)