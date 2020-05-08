Hi, looking at the i5, 8gb, 128gb model of this. Obviously happy with anything higher spec as well. Does anyone have one they are looking to sell of know of the cheapest place to get this?

Prices I have seen so far:

$1600 in the PB tech level threedom sale

$1660 at PB tech - education discount

$1709 at the MS store with education discount

I am kicking myself for not buying it last weekend. The wife just broke a key on her surface laptop 1 which suddenly made this all more urgent.

If anyone knows of a way to squeeze the price down let me know.