Hi guys - wanting to see if anyone is interested in my homeserver since I lost my job and realised I have 2 NUC's that could probably do the job. Probably about 6 months old, specs are below. Cost about $8000 but not looking for anywhere near that - any offers will be looked at. Based in Auckland.

CPU - AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core Processor

Motherboard - Gigabyte X570 AORUS MASTER

GPU - GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

Memory - 64GB (4x16GB) F4-3200C16-16GTZRX

Storage - 2x2TB NVMe Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB and 4x1TB Samsung SSD 860

NIC - motherboard has 1x GbE, 1x2.5GbE port, I have a 10G RJ45 and 10G SFP NIC if interested. Motherboard has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0

Case - Corsair Carbide 678C LOW NOISE Black Edition

If you don't need certain things (ssd's or NIC's, just ask)