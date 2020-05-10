Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270447 10-May-2020 10:39
Hi guys - wanting to see if anyone is interested in my homeserver since I lost my job and realised I have 2 NUC's that could probably do the job. Probably about 6 months old, specs are below. Cost about $8000 but not looking for anywhere near that - any offers will be looked at. Based in Auckland.

 

 

 

CPU - AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core Processor

 

Motherboard - Gigabyte X570 AORUS MASTER

 

GPU - GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

 

Memory - 64GB (4x16GB) F4-3200C16-16GTZRX

 

Storage - 2x2TB NVMe Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB and 4x1TB Samsung SSD 860

 

NIC - motherboard has 1x GbE, 1x2.5GbE port, I have a 10G RJ45 and 10G SFP NIC if interested. Motherboard has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0

 

Case - Corsair Carbide 678C LOW NOISE Black Edition

 

 

 

If you don't need certain things (ssd's or NIC's, just ask)

  #2480350 10-May-2020 10:53
Hi, sent you a PM about the NVMEs.

  #2480351 10-May-2020 10:56
I have an Aorus Master on backorder, so could take that if you get interest in the rest.

