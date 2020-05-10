I’ve been spending far too much money on audio gear since the mid-70’s – stuff which I could never seem to part with when I upgraded!! So now we are moving out of the property that we have been in for 30 years (and the family for over 130 years) and lots of stuff has to go before the new house is completed! I’m sure many can empathise with this situation :-).

None of the gear is in pristine condition (nothing younger than 35 years apart from the stands!) – showing varying amounts of wear and tear but, as far as I can ascertain (but with no absolute guarantees), still works - unless specifically noted to the contrary. Can’t remember why, but none of the speakers have and brand badges on the grilles. I’ll put a small number of photos up so the post isn’t saturated, but can supply more if required. Google will provide details, but PM me with anything specific that I might be able to help with.

Located in Paraparaumu on the Kapiti Coast. Don’t want to ship anywhere because of risk of damage, so pick-up only please. Will obviously have to wait until Level 2 but pickup before Queens Birthday weekend is preferred so I don’t have to shift them to a new site myself!

Sony TC-K65 tapedeck - $50. Bought this for over $1000 in 1979 (how times have changed!!). I still have the original instruction manual and packing for this. Notable scratches on top of unit, but fascia pretty fair. Would you believe it is actually programmable to play tracks in any order you want (as long as there are silent spaces between tracks!). Why on earth I ever thought that was a feature worth having , I will never know.

Sony STR-333S receiver (tuner/amp) - $50. This is similar vintage – bought new around 79/80. Also with original packing and instruction manual. Unlike the tapedeck, I have actually had this going in my workshop for background radio listening over the last few years (hooked to the DM10s)!

Marantz Imperial 6G speakers - $150 – acquired these in a swap from a muso mate of my brother’s because he wanted a spare set of B&W DM22’s that I had lying around at the time. I’ve never used them but have tested and all drivers appear to be working fine. Cabinets are faded / stained but intact. These are a bit of a classic these days – manufactured in California. 647(H) x 362(W) x 292(D)

B&W DM/4 - $150. These come from the early /mid 70’s and I purchased in 1980. Were my “daily driver” right through until about 2002 when I got a pair of Sonus Faber Concertos. A brief move to Chch saw the movers drop one of these which required the local B&W repair agent to replace a base unit and the supertweeter on one of these – I also later discovered a crack in the crossover PCB which required a patch! I have also sprayed them black so they are not original in that sense and the paint has chips etc. But still sound pretty good for all that. 530(H) x 255(W) x 255(D)

B&W DM10 – FREE with the DM/4 set. Bought these on the big OE in UK in 1983 and came back with me that year. It appears that neither of the HF units are working (both LF drivers are going) – not sure if it is related to the units or crossover wiring but can’t be bothered checking, so will throw them in for whoever wants to pay for the DM4s J 485(H) x 250(W) x 235(D)

Speaker stands - $50. These were professionally made (LME branded) for the old Top Hi-Fi shop in Chch and housed my DM4s for a period until I purchased the Sonus Fabers. Base stands on spikes. Base: 407(W) x 313(D) x 490(H). Top: 220(D) x 200(W)

Obviously happy to answer any questions that I can. Tony.