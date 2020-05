Hey GZ home handy people,



I am looking to purchase 3 x 5Amp Ryobi 1+ batteries from Bunnings. There seems to currently be no deal or special sale so the cheapest way to get these batteries is purchase a set of 5 @ ~$550 for the set.



Anyone here would like to buy the other two?



Im based in Manukau/South Auckland.



Looking to purchase in the great retail stampede on Thursday.



Cheers

Lee