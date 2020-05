Working perfectly, includes original power and 0.5m thunderbolt 3 cable.



Will consider splitting them for good offers. $950 Together



Pickup is near Victoria Park in City Centre

Selling to fund a Blackmagic eGPU that I can directly plug my LG 5K ultrafine display into using Thunderbolt 3

I biffed the packaging sorry - have e-receipt for the Razer Core X Chroma from PBTech and only a few weeks old. Graphics card is older, no receipt sorry!