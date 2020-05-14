As per my house build thread I thought I'd ask on here first before looking at buying new.



If anyone has any of the following and are wanting to sell please let me know (Christchurch based)



9.2 receiver (4k Atmos)

2 X TV wall mounts (full motion preferred)

Speaker cable

Ceiling speakers

Outdoor speakers

Wall brackets for book shelf speakers ( wharfdale diamond 9.0 )

Indoor wall motion sensor lights

Projector screen & projector (would want 4k bit open to options as native out of price range)

Unify AP

Eufy security cameras

Maybe a big roll of cat6 lol



Hmm that's all I can think of for now, I'm sure there's lots more lol



Thanks