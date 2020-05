Hi,

Plenty of places (PBTech, DSE, etc) sell Micro-USB to USB-C adapters, with a female Micro USB to Male USB-C.

I've never managed to find one that goes the other way (i.e. female USB-C to Male MicroUSB), and it would be useful (for charging Kindle from USB-C based charger from my phone, for example).

Has anyone seen these for sale anywhere?