For a project investigating how older phones could be used by children off-grid to collaborate and chat, I am looking for your unused phones that are capable of running LineageOS (see this list of supported devices). I'm willing to return the devices when you need them back, or pay market value for them. You can of course also gift them for a line in the credits file.
Thanks for spreading the word!
-m
