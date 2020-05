Hi all,



I'm building a new PC and want to set up my old PC for my partner to use. She mostly does graphics design stuff, rarely at all any gaming and my old computer is still perfectly fine with that however I am stealing my graphics card for the new build.

Does anyone have any GPU's hanging around (something like a GTX960 or above, or AMD equivalent) that you're willing to offload? My budget is pretty slim currently as I have invested it all in a new build :)

Thanks!