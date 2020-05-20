My much loved Dell 32" Monitor has to go as it won't fit in my new workspace....so looking to downsize to probably the 24". Would be interested in a swap + cash if anyone is looking to go up?

It is this model - https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-ultrasharp-32-4k-usb-c-monitor-u3219q/apd/210-aqwr/monitors-monitor-accessories

No issues - cosmetically it has a few marks on the stand... and the Dell logo sticker on the front came off when I was cleaning it (Just with a microfibre cloth!)

Pics here - https://imgur.com/a/gghwJKA

Have the original box and manual... not sure what cables it came with but if you let me know what type you need I can include one.

$800 - shipping would be approx $30 North Island - $50 South Island. Otherwise pickup from Hamilton.