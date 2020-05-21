Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOffers and WantedFS: 2 Viewsonic computer monitors


316 posts

Ultimate Geek


#271666 21-May-2020 11:24
Send private message quote this post

I have 2 Viewsonic computer monitors for sale.

 

1. VX2237wm - This is a 22in widescreen LCD monitor that has a sub-Full HD resolution
2. VG2021m - This is a 20in square LCD monitor

 


Both come complete with power cables, DVI and D-SUB cables to connect to your PC. There are also some adapters included and the CD-ROMs and other information  - booklet thingy.

 


As you can see from the pictures they are both working. Took those snaps just before listing.

 

Open to offers for one or both together. Do so by PM. Looking for $55 ono for the VX2237 with all cables etc.
and $50 ono for VG2021m with all cables etc. Or you can have both for $100 ono

 

Pickup only - don't have the packaging to allow shipment. It will be contactless pickup so payment by bank xfer please. Pickup is in Waikanae.

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

Create new topic
881 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2488632 21-May-2020 11:29
Send private message quote this post

Rules require you list an asking price.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=17043

 

Your location would also be useful for prospective buyers.



316 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2488633 21-May-2020 11:31
Send private message quote this post

Scott3:

 

Rules require you list an asking price.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=77&topicid=17043

 

Your location would also be useful for prospective buyers.

 

 

Sorry missed that when reading the rule before posting.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.