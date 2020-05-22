Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
444 posts

Ultimate Geek


#271687 22-May-2020 13:25
For sale 1 Nest Protect Smoke Alarm.

Used.

Factory reset in perfect condition ready to go.

$135 Free NZ postage.

PM if interested.


617 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2489448 22-May-2020 13:28
What is the year and month of initial activation? They are only good for ten years.



444 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2489450 22-May-2020 13:31
Mmmmmm OK we have had it 2 years. Brand new when we got it.

 
 
 
 


686 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2489461 22-May-2020 13:48
PM Sent



444 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2489465 22-May-2020 13:53
Sold pending payment.

Thanks all.

