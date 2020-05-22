Hi Team

I have an urgent need for a Skinny 4G broadband connection. I've checked on their web site and my location is in the coverage area and will allow a new connection. Has anyone in Auckland for a Skinny modem and SIM card that have been recently retired that they would be happy to part with? I would just buy a new one but I want it by the end of next week and CourierPost still have a massive backlog (or so I understand). The Skinny 4G Broadband Helpdesk advises I cannot pick up a new unit, nor can they specify the use of an alternative courier that doesn't have a massive backlog.

I can travel anywhere between Huntly and Warkworth to collect it tomorrow (Saturday).

Cheers

Mike



