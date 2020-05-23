The Asus eeePC released in 2007 was a bit before its time. The first small netbook to be released in the West, it had a Linux based OS from Xandros, an SSD rather than an HDD and was low cost. Latter models were released with Microsoft Windows and a normal HDD. Production ended in 2013 with sales declining due the availability of tablets.

 

This model, purchased in December 2007, has 4GB SSD and 512MB memory. Screen resolution is 7 inch 16:10 800x480. Other items are: Card Reader for SD/MMC, 0.3 MPix web cam, integrated microphone, 3 USB 2.0 ports, Kensington Lock, microphone jack, headphone jack, a standard VGA connector for hooking up a larger monitor, and stereo speakers each side of the screen. Ethernet connection is provided and Wifi is via Atheros AR5BXB63 802.11 b/g

 

Height x Width x Depth (in mm): 3.7 x 23 x 16 ( = 0.15 x 0.91 x 0.63 in)
Weight 1000 g ( = 35.27 oz / 2.2 pounds), Power Supply: 200 g ( = 7.05 oz / 0.44 pounds)

 

The current operating system installed is Debian 8. You can see this working in the images.

 

There is also the original documentation: eeePC 701 User Guide, Quick User Guide, Technical Updates pamphlet, and original warranty card. A support DVD is provided which will allow, if you wish, the re-installation of the original Xandros Linux OS from the System Recovery section of the User Guide. 

 

This is a wonderful opportunity for collectors of classic computer equipment to own a little used Asus eeePC 701 in excellent condition.

 

Priced at $100 or reasonable offer.

 

Contactless Pickup from Waikanae, or shipping, at buyers risk and cost, to be arranged.

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 