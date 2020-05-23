The Asus eeePC released in 2007 was a bit before its time. The first small netbook to be released in the West, it had a Linux based OS from Xandros, an SSD rather than an HDD and was low cost. Latter models were released with Microsoft Windows and a normal HDD. Production ended in 2013 with sales declining due the availability of tablets.

This model, purchased in December 2007, has 4GB SSD and 512MB memory. Screen resolution is 7 inch 16:10 800x480. Other items are: Card Reader for SD/MMC, 0.3 MPix web cam, integrated microphone, 3 USB 2.0 ports, Kensington Lock, microphone jack, headphone jack, a standard VGA connector for hooking up a larger monitor, and stereo speakers each side of the screen. Ethernet connection is provided and Wifi is via Atheros AR5BXB63 802.11 b/g

Height x Width x Depth (in mm): 3.7 x 23 x 16 ( = 0.15 x 0.91 x 0.63 in)

Weight 1000 g ( = 35.27 oz / 2.2 pounds), Power Supply: 200 g ( = 7.05 oz / 0.44 pounds)

The current operating system installed is Debian 8. You can see this working in the images.

There is also the original documentation: eeePC 701 User Guide, Quick User Guide, Technical Updates pamphlet, and original warranty card. A support DVD is provided which will allow, if you wish, the re-installation of the original Xandros Linux OS from the System Recovery section of the User Guide.

